Ryan Lochte Suspended Until July 2019 After Ill-Advised Social Media Post

The United States Anti-Doping Agency announced Monday that Lochte, one of the most accomplished swimmers in U.S. Olympic history, has accepted a 14-month sanction for his use of a prohibited method. The 14-month ban is retroactive to May 24, meaning Lochte will be sidelined from competition until July 2019.

The whole situation stems from an ill-advised photo that Lochte posted to social media on May 24. Lochte can be seen receiving an intravenous infusion in the image, which sparked an investigation by the USADA.

The investigation revealed that Lochte received an IV of permitted substances at an infusion clinic in a volume greater than 100 mL in a 12-hour period without a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE). This is prohibited at all times, according to the USADA, hence the suspension.

Lochte is no stranger to discipline, as he was suspended for 10 months by USA Swimming back in 2016 for a drunken incident at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

