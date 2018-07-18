Sam Kennedy Discusses Possibility Of Red Sox Trading For Starting Pitching

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox have rolled through the unofficial first half of the season, but the remaining months of the campaign won’t be easy, especially with the Sox’s current injury situation.

Starting pitchers Drew Pomeranz, Eduardo Rodriguez and Steven Wright all find themselves on the disabled list, leaving the Red Sox with some challenges when it comes to forming a starting rotation for the foreseeable future.

And with the trade deadline looming, it is reasonable to wonder if president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and his crew will try to make a move to acquire a starting pitcher. In an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy shed some light on the possibility of going out and getting a pitcher.

“Dave and I have had lots of discussions about it, and to me, from looking back to the years where we have gotten over the hump in the postseason, a lot of times it’s the obscure speed-on-the-bases [type] or you know, last guy out of the bullpen,” Kennedy said. “But when it comes to October, pitching, pitching, is probably — we’ll see.

“It depends what happens with Steven Wright, Drew Pomeranz,” Kennedy added. “We got a little bit of time to figure that out. I think if you held a gun to my head, I would always support more pitching. Pitching pitching pitching. Dave and Alex Cora, they’ll make their assessment. ”

In saying that, Kennedy also noted the willingness of ownership to support any moves the baseball ops staff think should be made.

“I can tell you one thing, John (Henry) and Tom (Werner) and I will be there at the ready to support what they want to do,” Kennedy said. “This obviously has the makings of a very special, special season.”

Timetables on all three injured starters remain unclear at the moment, but if anything is certain it’s that the Red Sox do have a great opportunity in front of them to try and put the pieces together to win the World Series.