Sandy Leon Scares Daylights Out Of Fan By Hitting Ball Off Green Monster

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Sandy Leon doesn’t just scare pitchers when he’s at the dish. He scares fans too, apparently.

The Boston Red Sox catcher is enjoying some success at the plate lately, reminiscent of the tear he went on in 2016, and a hit of his Sunday did something that won’t show up on the stat sheet.

He spooked the daylights out of some poor fan with a shot off the wall.

The frightened outcry took place during the fifth inning of Sunday’s game after Leon roped a ball off the Green Monster.

Take a watch/listen:

Sandy Leon hit the Green Monster so hard it yelled. you're gonna wanna have the sound on for this one. https://t.co/2eyDGRq342 pic.twitter.com/vwdtAjQtBD — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 16, 2018

Yikes!

Leon had a pair of hits on the day as the Sox rolled into the All-Star break with a win.