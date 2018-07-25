Serena Williams Claims Discrimination After Latest ‘Random’ Drug Test

Serena Williams sees nothing “random” with how the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency conducts its business.

The tennis star recently advanced all the way to the Wimbledon finals before falling to Angelique Kerber, an impressive achievement considering she gave birth to a baby girl less than a year ago.

But that achievement may have caught the eye of the USADA, which, according to Williams, “randomly” selected her for another drug test Tuesday.

Suffice it to say, Williams wasn’t happy with this development.

…and it’s that time of the day to get “randomly” drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 25, 2018

Accusing the USADA of discrimination is no small matter, but Williams may have a case: According to the USADA’s database, which was last updated July 20, she’s already been drug tested five times this year, meaning this would be her sixth test.

Meanwhile, the last three Grand Slam winners — Kerber, Simona Halep (French Open) and Caroline Wozniacki (Australian Open) — have yet to be tested this year. Even Maria Sharapova, who received a two-year ban from the sport for using an illegal substance, has no drug tests on record with the USADA.

The last Grand Slam winner to take at least one drug test was Sloane Stephens, who won the 2017 U.S. Open and submitted to three drug tests in the calendar year of 2017. Williams also took three drug tests that year, as did her sister, Venus Williams, who was tabbed for two more “random” drug tests in 2018.

That’s some pretty compelling evidence of at least some imbalance in the testing system. But Serena opted to take the high road from there.

But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 25, 2018

