Shane Larkin Reveals Key Area Where Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Needs To Improve

Jayson Tatum, as you probably have noticed, is both young and extremely talented.

The Boston Celtics forward is far, far from a finished product, though.

Tatum’s impressive performances throughout the 2018 season understandably overshadow his duds. But according to Shane Larkin, who played well for Boston last season but currently is a free agent, Tatum would be well-served to examine his no-shows and learn how to prevent them from happening.

Here is Larkin’s assessment, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach:

Here’s what Shane Larkin said about areas in which Jayson Tatum can improve. https://t.co/jSwa0566yN pic.twitter.com/tJPcgyQx5v — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 24, 2018

If Tatum can fill some of the holes in his game, Larkin believes the Duke product could be a legitimate superstar.

“He’s 6-10, he’s got the ball on a string, he can shoot it with anybody,” Larkin told Himmelsbach. “Defensively, he’s very smart. He’s always in the right place, and he’s still going to continue to get better and grow and get smarter.

“And I think with the skill set he already has, he can easily be one of the top five players in the league if he continues to work and lock in and really devote himself to the game. So I’m really excited to see where he goes.”

Of course, what makes the Celtics so worrisome for the rest of the NBA is that they already have one of the NBA’s best players in Kyrie Irving, along with a true star in Gordon Hayward and another young stud in Jaylen Brown.

If Tatum reaches his ceiling, however, he might become the best of the bunch.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images