Shannon Sharpe Makes Case For LeBron James Being Better Leader Than Tom Brady

Magic Johnson called LeBron James the “greatest leader in sports” last week, and Shannon Sharpe couldn’t help but agree with the assessment.

Sharpe echoed Johnson’s sentiments Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed,” even pointing out why he believes James holds a slight edge over New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, a five-time Super Bowl champion.

"We have seen it over the body of LeBron’s work — him being a great leader in different locations. We have yet to see what type of leader Tom Brady would be if he’s not in New England, if he doesn't have Coach Belichick.” —@ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/MzUn11pPqo — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 16, 2018

Sharpe hardly meant his analysis as a criticism of Brady, who most would agree is an incredible leader in his own right. He simply explained how the two stack up in his eyes, with James evidently having a small advantage based on his leadership impact with multiple NBA organizations.

It’ll be interesting to see how James adjusts to life with the Los Angeles Lakers, who signed the four-time MVP to a four-year contract. Johnson, a Lakers legend who now serves as the team’s president of basketball operations, insists James is onboard with Los Angeles’ three-year rebuilding plan, which is notable given that James, who turns 34 in December, has been to eight consecutive NBA Finals and therefore is used to contending for a championship year after year.

James’ time with the Lakers — a team with a young core and multiple polarizing veterans — could test his leadership ability like never before.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images