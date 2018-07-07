Sharks Mascot Expertly Trolls Neymar By Rolling Around In (Fake) Agony

Photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images

Neymar entered the 2018 FIFA World Cup as one of soccer’s most beloved stars, but he left it as the sport’s biggest joke.

(He’s still really good, though.)

The Brazilian star spent an absurd amount of time rolling on the ground in “agony” during his team’s World Cup run, which ended Friday in a quarterfinals loss to Belgium. The 26-year-old’s histrionics have led to worldwide trolling and parodying at his expense, perhaps most notably from a group of youth soccer players.

That brings us to San Jose Sharks mascot Sharkie, who joined the fun Friday night.

Ready… set… do the Neymar!

Like a fish out of water.

Neymar unquestionably deserves criticism for his antics, which might have cost club in the end. Let’s hope one of soccer’s greatest talents ditches the act in time for Qatar 2022.