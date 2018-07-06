Should Celtics Try To Sign Carmelo Anthony If/When He Hits Free Agency?

The Boston Celtics could use an offensive upgrade, and one of the best scorers of his generation is about to become available. Should the C’s pounce?

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Carmelo Anthony will part ways this summer, ESPN reported Friday. One way or another, the most likely scenario is the swingman becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

If and when that happens, Anthony figures to get plenty of looks from contenders across the league.

“The market will be significant because now it’s like Carmelo on a veteran minimum deal,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Friday during a “SportsCenter” appearance. “Whether it’s in a starting lineup or whether it’s coming off the bench on a great team, there’s going to be a lot of suitors among contenders for Carmelo Anthony.”

If they can get Anthony at the minimum and he’s willing to take on a lesser role, Anthony seemingly is the perfect addition for the upstart Celtics.

Boston doesn’t have a lot of holes on its roster. But if the Celtics sought an upgrade anywhere, it would be the bench. Specifically, they could use more scoring off the bench, which Anthony certainly could provide.

Of course, there are the intangibles, too. Anthony is used to being “the man” pretty much wherever he’s been. Even if he says he’s willing to accept the lesser role, skepticism is still warranted regarding how he’ll make that transition.

And make no mistake: The Celtics — or any team — won’t be getting the player who led the league in scoring just five years go. Anthony averaged a career-low 16.2 points per game and shot 43.7 percent from the floor, the worst of his career, last season.

But, still … he’s a pretty good option for a contender, as Wojnarowski noted, and the Houston Rockets are already interested, according to the New York Times’ Marc Stein. The Rockets have to be considered the favorites, too, considering Anthony’s friendship with Chris Paul, or perhaps LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers come calling, and the stars of the 2003 NBA Draft finally team up together.

Regardless, it can’t hurt the Celtics to eventually kick the tires, and who knows, maybe it would be worth the gamble.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images