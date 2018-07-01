Sixers’ Joel Embiid Trolls Lakers In Attempt To Recruit LeBron James

The “Summer of LeBron” likely won’t be decided by tweets, but don’t tell that to Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the thick of the LeBron James sweepstakes, and reportedly will meet with the 33-year-old’s representatives Sunday. And Philly got some “help” Saturday from Embiid, who took to witter to troll another team vying for James’ services: the Los Angeles Lakers.

Check this out:

The Lakers are FOREVER gonna be Kobe’s and Magic’s team…. Process that — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 30, 2018

Hey, he’s not wrong.

The Lakers have been considered the favorites to land James, but they reportedly face competition from the Sixers, the Cleveland Cavaliers and, perhaps surprising, the Denver Nuggets.

For what it’s worth: FOX Sports 1’s Nick Wright reported Sunday that James has made his decision, and will announce it Tuesday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sport Imagess