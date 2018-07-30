Skip Bayless Has Theory On Tom Brady’s ‘Bad Body’ Beach Vacation Photo

Remember the photo that recently surfaced of Tom Brady vacationing on a beach in Costa Rica with his family — you know, the one where the New England Patriots quarterback rocked short green shorts and a surprisingly average physique?

Well, Skip Bayless has a theory.

The FOX Sports 1 pundit said Monday on “Undisputed” that he believes the “bad body” photo — which left some on social media unimpressed by Brady’s figure — was a way for the 40-year-old to show he’s clean of any performance-enhancing drugs.

"Guess why Tom Brady posted the bad body beach picture? He's trying to say, 'Look at me. Am I a steroid product? Does that look like a steroid body to you?' No." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/j1ENSbUk2g — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 30, 2018

Of course, this begs the question: Why would Brady feel the need to prove he’s not on steroids?

For one, Brady’s teammate and good friend Julian Edelman will serve a four-game PED suspension to begin the 2018 season, and the two both work out with controversial trainer Alex Guerrero. It’s only natural to wonder how deep the connection runs, as unfair as that might be to Guerrero and/or Brady.

Also, Brady still is performing at an incredibly high level with his 41st birthday approaching, something that’s very difficult to explain. Some skeptics can’t help but wonder whether the five-time Super Bowl champion someway, somehow is gaining a competitive advantage as he enters his 19th NFL season.

Again, is this fair? Probably not. But when you’re The GOAT, there are going to be haters who want to see you fail, and maybe Brady’s beach pic was his way of rubbing in the fact that he’s continuing to dominate even without a muscular build.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images