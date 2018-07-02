This Skip Bayless Tweet Didn’t Sit Well With Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo

A compliment for one player sometimes can be considered a slap in the face to another.

Skip Bayless tweeted Sunday night after the news broke that LeBron James agreed to a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid now is the best player in the Eastern Conference.

That didn’t exactly sit well with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who quote-tweeted the polarizing FS1 pundit with a message about using the statement as motivation.

That’s all I needed for this summer thank you skip! #Motivation https://t.co/IVWcFRzd4f — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 2, 2018

Embiid and Antetokounmpo are two of the most exciting young players in the NBA, and the door is open for someone else to rule the East now that James is taking his talents to the Western Conference. They’re not alone in the best player conversation, either, especially with the loaded Boston Celtics widely considered the favorites to end the Cleveland Cavaliers’ streak of four straight NBA Finals appearances.

James, who spent four seasons with the Miami Heat before returning to Cleveland, has been to eight straight NBA Finals.

