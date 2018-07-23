Snell Golf Report: Francesco Molinari Wins Open Championship

Magnifico!

Italy may not have been in the 2018 Fifa World Cup, but the Italians sure are well-represented on the links this year.

Francesco Molinari became Italy’s first ever major champion as he took The Open on Sunday. NESN.com’s Courtney Cox gives you a recap of the day in this Snell’s Golf Report above.

Thumbnail photo via Jul 22, 2018; Carnoustie, Angus, SCT; Francesco Molinari with the Claret Jug at his press conference after winning The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports