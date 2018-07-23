Sony Michel Officially Signs With Patriots; Here Are Reported Contract Details

The New England Patriots have locked up their rookie running back without breaking the bank.

The Patriots on Monday officially announced the signing of Georgia product Sony Michel, who went No. 31 overall to New England in the 2018 NFL Draft. Michel was the last Patriots draft pick to sign with the team.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reported the details of Michel’s contract: roughly $9.6 million over four years with $8.4 million guaranteed in addition to a $5 million signing bonus.

Per source, Patriots first round RB Sony Michel signed a 4 year contract worth $9,626,694. Comes with a signing bonus of $5,081,232. As the 31st pick, 87 percent of his contract is fully guaranteed — three years and some of the fourth year ($8,389,710 total) — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) July 23, 2018

Michel’s deal will pay him $2.4 million annually and pretty much matches the NFL’s scale for rookie contracts.

It’s nothing like the payday the New York Giants gave No. 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley, who now is the league’s third-highest-paid running back on a four-year, $31.2 million deal. Michel ranks 30th on the NFL’s running back pay scale behind teammates James White, Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee, among others.

The 23-year-old amassed 1,227 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns during his senior season at Georgia and is expected to compete for carries immediately in the Patriots’ crowded backfield.

