Spain Vs. Russia Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

Will the home nation of the 2018 FIFA World Cup be able to continue its run in the tournament?

Russia advanced to the Round of 16 after finishing as the runner-up in Group A. Its reward? A Round-of-16 match with Group B winner Spain.

Russia tied for the second-most goals scored in the group stage, while Spain tied for the most goals allowed of teams that advanced to the second round. If this trend continues, the Golden Eagles should be able to book their ticket to the quarterfinals.

Here’s how to watch Spain vs. Russia online:

When: Sunday, July 1 at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV FOX Sports GO