Steelers’ Antonio Brown Arrives At Training Camp … In A Helicopter?

Antonio Brown got to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp Wednesday…

… But not before he got to the chopper!

The Steelers wide receiver is known for his dramatic arrivals to training camp. But nothing compares to the outrageous stunt he pulled Wednesday morning.

Chick this out:

Of course, you can afford these types of grand entrances when you make the kind of money Brown does. In February, the Steelers inked the four-time All-Pro to a five-year contract extension, making him the highest-paid NFL wideout in the process.

No word yet on whether Brown actually owns the helicopter he flew in on — but we’re not betting against him.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images