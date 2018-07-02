Stephen A. Smith Predicts Lakers’ Next Big Moves After Landing LeBron James

It’s entirely possible the fireworks are just getting started.

LeBron James has agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers, shaking the NBA to its core. But what else does Los Angeles have up its sleeve this offseason?

The Lakers already have begun filling out their roster since landing James, reportedly agreeing to free agent deals with guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lance Stephenson and center JaVale McGee. It’s fair to wonder whether L.A. can pull off another major move or two, though, especially since the Golden State Warriors still are the favorites to win the Western Conference and the NBA Finals.

Stephen A. Smith called in to ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Sunday after the LeBron news broke to make a couple of suggestions. The polarizing “First Take” pundit explained the Lakers should continue to pursue a trade for San Antonio Spurs star forward Kawhi Leonard, with DeMarcus Cousins and Kemba Walker being two other players to consider while building their roster for the 2018-19 campaign.

Obviously, the Lakers are much better now with James, one of the greatest players in NBA history. That said, don’t expect Magic Johnson and Co. to coast for the rest of the summer. There’s still some franchise-altering talent available, either via free agency or trades, and the Lakers’ title hopes ultimately could depend on which other stars they’re able to surround James with.

