Stephon Gilmore Posts Clever Instagram After Great Training Camp Play

Stephon Gilmore is ready for the 2018 NFL season.

The veteran cornerback appears to already be in midseason form, as he’s looked sharp through the first five days of New England Patriots training camp.

The highlight of Gilmore’s preseason thus far is a diving, one-handed deflection that broke up a pass targeted for Julian Edelman. The seventh-year CB commemorated the play on his Instagram on Monday, coupled with the caption “👀 De ja Vu.”

Patriots fans undoubtedly will understand the reference, as Gilmore’s training camp gem looked eerily similar to his game-sealing pass breakup in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the significance of the two plays are on vastly different scales, the technique nearly is identical.

You can watch Gilmore’s clutch play against the Jags here.

With Malcolm Butler having moved on, expectations will be even higher for Gilmore as he enters his second season with the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports