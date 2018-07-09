Steve Kerr’s Joke About DeMarcus Cousins Won’t Sit Well With Rest Of NBA

As the old saying goes, the rich get richer.

The Golden State Warriors have embodied that notion and then some this summer. Mere weeks after winning their third NBA championship in four seasons, the Warriors somehow managed to upgrade as DeMarcus Cousins agreed to join Golden State on a one-year deal.

While taking in summer league action in Las Vegas over the weekend, Warriors coach Steve Kerr couldn’t help but joke about his team adding yet another superstar.

Coach Kerr discusses the Warriors signing DeMarcus Cousins: "We just felt like we didn't have enough All-Stars." pic.twitter.com/lr5EIEUC9h — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 7, 2018

The Warriors already had an embarrassment of riches, and the addition of Cousins makes the two-time defending champions flat-out ridiculous.

Then again, titles aren’t won on paper, so we’ll have to wait and see if the new-look Dubs live up to expectations and pull off a three-peat.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports