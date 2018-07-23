Steve Pearce Continues Offensive Hot Streak With Red Sox

Steve Pearce has been enjoying plenty of success with Boston.

The Red Sox utility player is hitting .405 with five doubles, a home run, six RBIs and a 1.099 OPS in 12 games since being acquired by the team in June via a trade from the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 35-year-old has been great against left-handed pitching and provides Boston with a right-handed bat off the bench.

NESN’s Tom Caron, Dennis Eckersley and Steve Lyons discuss what’s contributed to Pearce’s success, including how well he’s fit into the clubhouse.

To hear their breakdown, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images