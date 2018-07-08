Steve Pearce Enjoying Offensive Success Since Joining Red Sox Lineup

Steve Pearce has been solid at the dish since joining the Red Sox.

The utility player is batting .450 with four doubles, three RBIs and four runs since being acquired by Boston in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In Sunday’s 7-4 win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Pearce went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two walks.

NESN’s Tom Caron, Tim Wakefield and Steve Lyons broke down the recent success of the 35-year-old and how he makes this Red Sox team even better.

