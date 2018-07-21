Steve Pearce Helps ‘Excited’ Red Sox Start Second Half With 1-0 Win Vs. Tigers

The Boston Red Sox began the second half of the season the same way they finished the first half — with a win.

Thanks to a first-inning RBI double from Steve Pearce, the Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Friday night at Comerica Park to improve to 69-30 on the year.

Left-hander David Price picked up his 11th win of the season, tossing 6 1/3 innings of shutout ball in the victory.

NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with Pearce after the win, and the Red Sox designated hitter noted how pumped the team was to get back to playing baseball and continue their hot streak.

