Steve Pearce Jokes It’s ‘More Relaxing’ To Be On Same Team As Chris Sale

The Boston Red Sox have two players from Lakeland, Fla. on their current 25-man roster.

Chris Sale and Steve Pearce share the same hometown, but it wasn’t until recently that they were members of the same team.

After Boston’s 10-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, Pearce, the newest member of the Red Sox, joked about how much more at ease he is now that he doesn’t need to face Sale as an opposing hitter.

