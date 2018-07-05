Steven Wright Gives Update On Knee Inflammation That Landed Him On DL

Steven Wright is making some progress.

The Boston Red Sox knuckleballer is on his second disabled list stint this season following offseason cartilage restoration surgery, with the current visit being the result of some knee inflammation.

Such pain is natural given the circumstance, and a recent trip to the doctor who performed the surgery resulted in a PRP injection, with Wright saying he’s feeling fine while lifting and throwing.

Wright shed some light on the current state of his recovery with NESN’s Guerin Austin. To hear what he had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.