Steven Wright, Red Sox Teammates Making Most Of Timely Trip To D.C.

What better place to be for Independence Day than our nation’s capital?

The Boston Red Sox close out a three-game series with the Washington Nationals on Wednesday in only their second trip ever to Nationals Park. And with an off-day scheduled for Thursday, many players are planning to stick around to enjoy the sights and sounds of Washington, D.C. on America’s birthday.

NESN’s Guerin Austin spoke to knuckleballer Steven Wright and catcher Blake Swihart about their 4th of July plans in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images