Sweden Vs. England Betting: Odds, Pick For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images

England and Sweden hope to reach lofty FIFA World Cup perches about which they only know from their forefathers’ tales.

The teams will face off at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday in the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals. Sweden last reached the semifinals in 1994, while England’s last appearance in that stage of the tournament came four years prior. Oddsmakers believe England is much more likely to prevail in this 2018 matchups, but the teams must prove themselves on the field.

Let’s look at the Sweden vs. England betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Sweden win: +395

England win: -115

Draw: +220

Total goals: 2

OVER: +105

Under: -125

NESN.com’s picks: Draw, under

The result will be much closer than oddsmakers predict due to a clash of styles. Sweden will cede possession and territory to England with hopes of winning via dogged defending, rapid counter-attacks and set-piece prowess. England will try to play as much of the game in Sweden’s half as possible and provide Harry Kane, who leads World Cup 2018 with six goals, with all the service he needs to extend his red-hot form into another round. We’re predicting a tactical stalemate that only penalty kicks can decide. Bet on the draw.

England has struggled to score against defensively capable teams at World Cup 2018, and Sweden might be its stiffest test yet in that sense. We don’t see how England will score through fluid open play, and Sweden won’t light up the scoreboard either. Take the under.