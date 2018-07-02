Sweden Vs. Switzerland Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

Sweden’s and Switzerland’s soccer teams seek to go where none of their countrymen have been in generations.

The teams will meet at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. Both are surprise entrants into the World Cup knockout phase, with Sweden progressing from the group stage as the winner of Group F and Switzerland advancing as Group E runner up. At stake for slight favorite Switzerland is a place in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1954, while underdog Sweden hopes to return to the last eight for the first time since 1994.

The winner will play either Colombia or England in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Let’s look at the Sweden vs. Switzerland betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Sweden win: +200

Switzerland win: +170

Draw: +200

Total goals: 2

OVER: +110

Under: -130

NESN.com’s picks: Sweden win, over

The teams are as evenly matched as the odds suggest, with both relying more on collective endeavor more than individual brilliance to reach their goals. As is the case with most World Cup knockout games, the result will hinge on physical and mental strength, attributes in which Sweden has demonstrated an advantage over Switzerland during this tournament. The game will be close, but bet on Sweden to win.

Sweden’s three-goal explosion vs. Mexico in their Group F finale was an anomaly. We expect Sweden to profit off the absences of Switzerland defenders Fabian Schaer and Stephan Lichtsteiner and score at least once. Switzerland’s goals come from a variety of sources, and we expect the Swiss to score as well. Luck or extra time should produce the third goal. Bet on the over.