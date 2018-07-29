That Didn’t Take Long: Yankees Fans Boo Zach Britten After Ugly Outing

Photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images

Say what you want about the New York Yankees, but you have to give credit to their fans for not going soft.

Despite the Yankees’ strong record, the New York faithful have been tough on their team all season long. Most notably, Giancarlo Stanton heard perpetual jeers throughout his difficult to start to the 2018 season.

That brings us to reliever Zach Britton, who the Yankees acquired last week in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles.

The left-hander was strong in his Yankees debut, pitching a perfect inning against the Kansas City Royals (who stink) on Thursday. But his follow-up Saturday was much worse, as Britton allowed a run on two hits and two walks, including walking in the go-ahead run on four pitches to the No. 9 hitter, in an ugly seventh inning at Yankee Stadium.

And after Britton walked in the run, disgruntled Yankees fans showered him with boos.

(You can click here to watch Britton get booed.)

Welcome to New York, kid.

Thankfully for Britton, the Yankees rallied to pick up a 5-4 win and split the doubleheader. Kansas City pounded New York 10-5 in the twin-bill opener.

The Yankees now sit 5 1/2 games behind the Boston Red Sox for first place in the American League East.