There’s Faking Injuries, Then There’s Neymar’s Antics In Brazil-Mexico

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images

If you’re unfamiliar with soccer — Brazilian soccer in particular — you likely were very concerned for Neymar’s safety Monday.

In the 71st minute of Brazil’s Round of 16 matchup with Mexico at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Neymar suffered a gruesome ankle injury that put his health in serious jeopardy.

Or so it appeared based on his over-the-top reaction.

Soccer players often embellish injuries to both drain time off the clock and attempt to draw a yellow or red card on an opponent. But Neymar took his theatrics to the next level.

Gordon Hayward broke his ankle completely in half and showed about 10 percent of the pain Neymar just did. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) July 2, 2018

To be fair, Mexico’s Miguel Layun did step directly on Neymar’s ankle in a pretty dirty move.

But the Brazilian superstar was fine, and we have proof: Moments later, he was speeding down the pitch to set up Roberto Firmino for the game-clinching goal.

FIRMINO MAKES IT 2-0! Neymar's shot gets deflected into Firmino's path and the Liverpool man taps it home to double Brazil's lead. pic.twitter.com/myy7bXRehU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

Neymar’s talent is undeniable — he tallied a goal and an assist in Brazil’s 2-0 win over El Tri — but he won’t win anyone over with his flopping antics. Quite the contrary, in fact.