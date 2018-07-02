There’s Faking Injuries, Then There’s Neymar’s Antics In Brazil-Mexico

If you’re unfamiliar with soccer — Brazilian soccer in particular — you likely were very concerned for Neymar’s safety Monday.
In the 71st minute of Brazil’s Round of 16 matchup with Mexico at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Neymar suffered a gruesome ankle injury that put his health in serious jeopardy.
Or so it appeared based on his over-the-top reaction.
Soccer players often embellish injuries to both drain time off the clock and attempt to draw a yellow or red card on an opponent. But Neymar took his theatrics to the next level.
To be fair, Mexico’s Miguel Layun did step directly on Neymar’s ankle in a pretty dirty move.
But the Brazilian superstar was fine, and we have proof: Moments later, he was speeding down the pitch to set up Roberto Firmino for the game-clinching goal.
Neymar’s talent is undeniable — he tallied a goal and an assist in Brazil’s 2-0 win over El Tri — but he won’t win anyone over with his flopping antics. Quite the contrary, in fact.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP