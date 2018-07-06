This Anecdote From Pacers GM Highlights The LeBron James Effect

Not only is LeBron James a future Hall of Famer, he’s also proved to be a master recruiter.

Shortly after James agreed to join the Lakers in free agency, a number of proven veterans also decided to make their way to Los Angeles, none of whom were more surprising than Lance Stephenson.

Stephenson has been a thorn in James’ side for years, making it tough to believe the two ever would be teammates. But while one might think Stephenson simply followed the best player in the world to an ideal setting, it actually was quite the contrary.

“There was an opportunity for him to come back,” Indiana Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard said Friday, per the IndyStar’s Andrew Hussey. “We understand that he really wanted to go with the Lakers, we really understand that. It’s sort of a dream. I think when LeBron calls you up and says, ‘I want you,’ it’s hard for him to turn that down.”

In fact, Stephenson reportedly made a personal sacrifice in order to join forces with The King.

@PacersKev clarified that he offered @StephensonLance a better deal than Lakers, but phone call from @KingJames sealed it. No hard feelings on either side. Especially now that @TyrekeEvans has signed. — Mark Montieth (@MarkMontieth) July 6, 2018

With a few holes still left in the Lakers’ roster, we have a feeling James will continue to pull some strings in order to get other notable players to join his squad.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports