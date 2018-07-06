Thunder, Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Will Part Ways Sometime This Summer

Carmelo Anthony’s days with the Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly are numbered.

The 34-year-old recently opted into his $27.9 million contract for the 2018-19 season — a high number for an aging player who saw his role decrease throughout the campaign. But the Thunder, who recently re-signed star forward Paul George, are working on a way to part ways with Anthony in order to save money, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing sources.

“As the Oklahoma City Thunder navigate an historic $310 million payroll and luxury tax bill, the franchise’s front office is working through scenarios that will culminate in the inevitable this summer: An ending to the brief Carmelo Anthony partnership, which could deliver the Thunder over $100 million in cost savings,” Wojnarowski wrote.

“The massive financial implications of Anthony opting into his $27.9 million contract for the 2018-19 season — coupled with a mutual understanding that his scaled back role isn’t what he had signed up for to play with Oklahoma City — have dictated that the two sides will part ways sometime this summer, league sources told ESPN.”

Multiple avenues are being explored to facilitate Anthony’s exit, per Wojnarowski: trade, buyout, stretch provision or a combination of a buyout and a stretch. The stretch provision is a rule that enables teams to spread a waived player’s salary cap hit over multiple seasons.

If Anthony is traded, it’s “likely” any team acquiring him would do so with the intention of waiving Anthony and allowing him to enter free agency, according to Wojnarowski.

In 78 games last season for the Thunder, Anthony averaged a career-low 16.2 points and posted a career-worst 43 percent field goal percentage. He did hit a career-high 169 3-pointers, though.

Anthony is a 10-time All-Star and and a six-time All-NBA selection.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images