Thunder’s Enes Kanter Still Isn’t Over Kevin Durant Signing With Warriors

It’s been two years since Kevin Durant announced he’d be signing with the Golden State Warriors.

Durant had spent his entire career with the Oklahoma City Thunder before making the switch, and even though it’s been two years, one of his former teammates apparently still is upset.

Enes Kanter joined FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” on Monday to air out how he felt. And it sure sounds like there’s still some hard feelings.

“It hurt me, and it hurt us,” he told hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. “Everybody was shocked when Kevin Durant signed with Golden State. They just won 73 games. They don’t need no help.”

To make matters worse, Golden State beat the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals after Oklahoma City had a 3-1 lead, so for Durant to sign with the enemy is what Kanter said hurt the most.

“Man, it was Golden State. We just lost to them,” Kanter said. “I remember his first game back to OKC, it was the ugliest game ever.”

For those of you who need a refresher: Durant dropped 40 points in his first game against his former team in 2017, and Golden State ultimately won, 121-100.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images