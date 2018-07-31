Tiger Woods Will Play In Dell Technologies Championship At TPC Boston

The Dell Technologies Championship just got much more interesting.

The best golf players in the world be at TPC Boston Aug. 29 – Sept. 3 for the annual FedEX Cup playoffs tournament. And that group now includes Tiger Woods and defending champion Justin Thomas, the PGA announced Tuesday.

The Big Cat and our reigning champ are coming back to Boston!! @TigerWoods and @JustinThomas34 have committed to the 2018 #DellTechChamp!https://t.co/TqLxqPZMPD pic.twitter.com/9iJUBbS7YZ — DellTechChampionship (@DellTechChamp) July 31, 2018

Woods will be making his first appearance in Boston in five years and ninth overall. The 42-year-old won the tournament in 2006, when it was known as the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Woods, of course, hasn’t won a PGA Tour event since 2013. He has four top-10 finishes in 12 starts this season.

Thomas, meanwhile, has six top-10s and two victories in 17 starts this year.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images