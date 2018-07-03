Tim Tebow Struggles With ‘Maine Monster,’ Is Hit On Head By Ball

Photo via Bob Karp/USA TODAY NETWORK

Monsters can spook even Tim Tebow of all people.

The former NFL quarterback and current Binghamton Rumble Ponies left fielder produced perhaps his best baseball blooper on Monday night, when a ball bounced off his head during his team’s Double-A game against the Portland Sea Dogs.

Portland’s Josh Ockimey set the stage by hitting a fly ball off Hadlock Field’s 37′-tall left field wall, the aptly named “Maine Monster.” Tebow chased the ball to wall, off which it caromed onto his head, allowing Ockimey to scamper for an RBI triple.

Tebow otherwise is enjoying a good second season as a professional baseball player. He’s hitting .266 with five home runs and 32 RBIs and has been selected to participate in the Double-A Eastern League All-Star Game.

Perhaps he’ll be there for entertainment value as much as he is on baseball merit.