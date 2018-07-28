TItans’ Malcolm Butler Shares Thoughts On Tom Brady, Bill Belichick

Malcolm Butler now is a member of the Tennessee Titans, but he still gets asked questions like he’s on the New England Patriots.

The star cornerback who, of course, was benched in Super Bowl LII, recently sat down with ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe for a rapid-fire Q-and-A. Sure, Butler talked a lot about the Titans, but it wasn’t a surprise when the conversation turned to his former team.

When asked to say what first comes to mind when he hears the name Tom Brady, Butler said, “Great guy, competitor. Always walking around with a binder or something with plays, with tiles. He’s doing anything he’s got to do to be prepared. And great guy, too. Everybody’s a great guy.”

What about Rob Gronkowski?

“Gronk, aww man. Rob Gronkowski, he’s … Rob Gronkowski,” Butler said. “There only could be one Rob Gronkowski, and you’ll have to meet him to really understand what I’m saying. Gronk’s a funny guy.”

Truly insightful stuff.

Now for the real heavy hitters.

On Bill Belichick: “There only could be one Bill Belichick. Business. Business, honest business and responsibility.”

Finally, on Robert Kraft: “Robert Kraft, that’s my dude right there. You would think Mr. Kraft works a 9-to-5 just by his soul, his image and his personality. Real great guy.”

Admittedly, these aren’t the most fascinating responses from Butler. Still, it’s remarkable to see he still has nothing bad to say about anyone involved with his former employer.

Speaking of the Patriots, they’re well into training camp which, unsurprisingly, already has seen some drama.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images