Todd Gurley’s New Rams Contract Extension Excites NFL Running Backs

Todd Gurley soon might be richer and more popular than his NFL peers, and they don’t seem to mind one bit.

The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday on their website they’ve re-signed their star running back to a lucrative four-year contract extension. Gurley will earn up to $60 million under terms of the new deal, $45 million of it fully guaranteed, and his $15 million annual salary is a record high for an NFL running back, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Three of Gurley’s fellow NFL running backs, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Leonard Fournette, the Arizona Cardinals’ David Johnson and the New Orleans Saints’ Mark Ingram II reacted to news of his contract with apparent glee. After all, Gurley’s deal re-sets the market for players in that position.

Just like that we back in action @TG3II https://t.co/PdVP7lPOJJ — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 24, 2018

My dawg gave em dat hometown discount!!! EARNED DAT‼️ @TG3II https://t.co/uoG2xt5TiW — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) July 24, 2018

Even Le’Veon Bell, whom the Pittsburgh Steelers will pay $14.5 million this season under the franchise tag, congratulated Gurley on his new deal.

Bell for two years has sought a long-term contract with the Steelers that will pay him at least $14 million annually. He was once again unable to agree to a new deal, and 2018 likely will be his last season in Pittsburgh. As a fellow elite running back, Bell knows well Gurley’s contract will boost his earning potential next summer when he becomes a free agent.

lol and ppl thought I was trippin?… — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 24, 2018

Tuesday is a happy day for NFL running backs.

