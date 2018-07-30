Tom Brady Believes Patriots Have ‘Good Candidates’ In Left Tackle Competition

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will have a new blindside protector this season, and he seems happy with the multiple contenders still competing for the role.

Brady was asked on SiriusXM’s “Moving The Chains,” which airs Monday at 3 p.m. ET, about rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, who is one of those candidates to replace longtime starting left tackle Nate Solder. Brady chose to talk about his entire group of linemen but did briefly comment on the left tackle competition.

“There’s a great rapport between quarterback and offensive line,” Brady said. “I think they take a lot of pride in protecting. They take a lot of pride in doing their job as best they can, keeping the pocket clean and opening holes in the run game for the backs. Nobody appreciates offensive line as much as me and our team and what they’re asked to do. You can’t be physical if the offensive line’s not doing their job. We’ve had a great group up there. We’ve got a great group of guys, guys that are really coming into their own — Dave Andrews, Shaq, Joe Thuney, Marcus is such a great leader, so tough.

“Then left tackle, we’ll see who really steps up between Isaiah, Trent (Brown), LaAdrian (Waddle). We’ve got some good candidates. That’s a good, competitive battle. I’m sure we’ll need everyone at some point. Some years, it’s like you go through the year and everyone’s healthy and you go, ‘Wow, unbelievable to keep everyone healthy and really in sync all year. And other years, like last year, there’s — man, we were juggling, rotating different guys throughout the year. Whatever it is, you’ve got to deal with. We’re going to be faced with different challenges and adversities. That’s the NFL, man, overcoming those things and still finding ways to win.”

Brown has been running with the first-team offense four practices into training camp, but Wynn, the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, certainly will get his opportunities this summer to earn the Week 1 starting role.

