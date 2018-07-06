Tom Brady Couldn’t Help But Throw Missiles In Friendly Dodgeball Game

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady’s competitiveness has one gear.

The New England Patriots quarterback’s will to win is unmatched, whether it be a Sunday at Gillette Stadium, a round of golf with family or even a beer-chugging contest.

So when Brady found himself as a participant in a friendly game of dodgeball with a mix of kids and adults, it came as no surprise that the five-time Super Bowl champion was zipping throws as if he was hitting a receiver across the middle.

You can check out some footage of the game here, courtesy of his wife Gisele Bundchen’s Instagram.

We wouldn’t expect anything less from the legendary signal-caller.