Tom Brady Cuts Off Press Conference After Tough Alex Guerrero Question

Hoping to hear Tom Brady answer hard questions about his trainer, Alex Guerrero?

Yeah, don’t hold your breath.

As you’ve probably heard, Patriots receiver and fellow Guerrero trainee Julian Edelman will serve a four-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs. And, fair or not, Edelman’s PED use has prompted many to speculate whether Guerrero either knew or had a hand in what substance(s) Edelman got popped for.

During a brief press conference at New England Patriots training camp Saturday, Brady was asked about the Guerrero-Edelman connection, and his “response” was a bit awkward.

Check out the exchange in the video below, via NESN.com’s Zack Cox:

Tom Brady asked about people connecting Edelman’s positive PED test to Alex Guerrero. “I have no comment. That’s just ridiculous. I’m out.” pic.twitter.com/jxKrJKylJ9 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 28, 2018

Hard to fault Brady for wanting to stick to football in lieu of answering those kinds of questions. Still, it was a question that probably needed to be asked.

Brady, of course, is making up for lost time after skipping the Patriots’ voluntary organized team activities in May. And he has his work cut out for him, as the Patriots haven’t exactly assembled a lethal unit of offensive weapons around their soon-to-be 41-year-old quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images