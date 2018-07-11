Tom Brady, Kyrie Irving Land On Interesting Sports Illustrated List

Tom Brady and Kyrie Irving largely are known for their athletic feats: Brady arguably is the greatest quarterback of all time, while Irving is one of the most talented players in the NBA today.

But the two also have something else in common: They’re not afraid to dress up or branch out with their wardrobe selections, showcasing notable style on the grandest stages.

This caught the attention of Sports Illustrated, which will feature its third annual “Fashionable 50” list in its July 16 issue. Brady and Irving both landed on the list, which was headlined by New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who SI considers the most fashionable athlete of 2018.

The “Fashionable 50” list was selected by a panel of stylists, fashion editors and executives and other influencers in the industry. It’s divided into several different sections.

Brady appears in the “Timeless Style” section of the list, along with Henrik Lundqvist, Tyrod Taylor, P.K. Subban, Roger Federer and Kevin Love.

Here’s what SI wrote about the New England Patriots quarterback:

Whether he’s flanked by his supermodel wife on the red carpet or stepping off a plane en route to a game, the 40-year-old quarterback has kept up his easygoing style during his 18 years in the NFL.

Irving, meanwhile, appears in the “Sneakerheads” section, alongside Chris Paul, PJ Tucker and Nick Young.

Here’s what SI wrote about the Boston Celtics point guard:

After missing the Eastern Conference Finals due to a knee injury, the Celtics guard took tunnel style to a new level by bringing his swag to the sidelines. Irving might not be the flashiest dresser, but his looks are approachable and effortlessly cool, and he always perfectly pairs them with a fresh pair of kicks. You should definitely be taking notes.

Brady and Irving probably are more concerned about winning between the lines. But a quick hat tip from the fashion industry never hurts.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images