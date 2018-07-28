Tom Brady Loves Josh McDaniels, Is Thrilled He Stayed With Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — No one was happier with Josh McDaniels’ decision to bail on the Indianapolis Colts than Tom Brady was.

New England Patriots fans are familiar with the story by now: McDaniels agreed to take over the Colts’ vacant head-coaching job this past February only to reverse course and opt to stay in his current post as Patriots offensive coordinator.

In addition to being one of the NFL’s top offensive minds, McDaniels, who first joined the Patriots’ coaching staff in 2001, also is a great friend of Brady’s. So naturally, the 40-year-old quarterback was elated to have him back.

“Josh and I have had a great relationship for 18 years, and he’s one of my best friends,” Brady said after Saturday’s training camp practice. “I love working with him. We’ve had a very special relationship that I cherish, and it’s been that way for a long time.”

The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian reported this week that Brady “had a hand in bringing McDaniels back (to New England) at the 11th hour.” Brady wouldn’t confirm this, but he did say he and McDaniels talk frequently.

“I always talk to him about everything, and like I said, he’s a great friend to me,” Brady said. “I love him. I love his family. We’re very close. When you work together with someone for that long, you have a great rapport and relationship. I’m just happy he’s on our team, I’m happy he’s coaching me, and I want to go out there and do well by him.”

McDaniels, who is less than two years older than Brady, had similarly high praise for Brady last season.

“I’ve been fortunate to have the opportunity, going back all the way to 2004 (when McDaniels became the Patriots’ quarterbacks coach), to have an opportunity to coach him as a football player but also to get to know him as a person,” McDaniels said in January. “A lot of things have changed since 2004. Now we have kids and married and got other hats that we wear — husband, father — but certainly he’s as good at those other things as he is as a football player, if not better.

“He’s been a great friend, had a great relationship over many, many years with him. It’s been a privilege to coach him, and I’m excited to get to prepare with him again for another one of these games that we’re fortunate to have another opportunity to compete in. So, looking forward to that and I know he will be, too.”

