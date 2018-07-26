Tom Brady Met Twins Named After Him, And It Was Pretty Heartwarming

On Thursday, Tom Brady met Tom and Brady.

Confused? We’ll explain.

Brian and Grace Caffyn live in Hong Kong, but that hasn’t stopped them from being pretty big fans of the New England Patriots. And shortly after the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Caffyns welcomed twins to their family. So as an homage to their favorite quarterback, they elected to name the two boys Tom and Brady.

Well, the Caffyns were in Foxboro on Thursday as the Patriots opened training camp, and after practice, Brady (the quarterback) had a chance to meet the two boys named after him.

The ensuing moment was awesome.

Tom Brady, meet Tom and Brady. pic.twitter.com/P53vxSFKNi — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 26, 2018

Adorable.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter screengrab/@Patriots