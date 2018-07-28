Tom Brady Pokes Fun At Infamous Hand Injury With New Instagram Post

Tom Brady might have ended Saturday’s media session on a sour note, but that doesn’t mean he arrived at Day 3 of training camp in a bad mood.

As you might recall, the New England Patriots quarterback nearly missed last season’s AFC Championship Game because of a hand injury suffered during an ill-fated hand off to running back Rex Burkhead. And in an Instagram post Saturday morning, Brady poked fun at the injury while sharing a photo of he and Burkhead.

“Thumbs up for safe handoffs this year! #goodtobeback @patriots@tb12sports,” the 40-year-old QB wrote.

(You can click here to view Brady’s post.)

For the sake of the Patriots’ season, lets hope Brady and Burkhead don’t have anymore slip-ups.

Although Brady clearly got annoyed by a question about Alex Guerrero and Julian Edelman, his first training camp press conference still offered plenty to unpack.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images