Tom Brady Responds To Tony Romo’s Super Bowl Prediction On Instagram

Tony Romo recently put his prediction powers to the test when he picked the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars to square off in Super Bowl LIII.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback noted that a lot can happen in an NFL season and it’s almost impossible to count out Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, but he picked the Jags since they “had the Patriots on the ropes” in the AFC title game.

Brady will have a lot to say about Romo’s prediction on the gridiron come fall, but the star quarterback responded to the prediction via a comment on the NFL’s official Instagram account.

The picture displayed Romo’s picks and under it, Brady wrote: “We will see tony, we will see !”

Brady and the Pats certainly will be the favorites to win the AFC when the season kicks off, but as Romo noted, a lot can happen once the season kicks off.