Tom Brady Shows Off Blazing Speed In Training Session With His Son

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Rare is the day that Tom Brady beats NFL defenders one-on-one with his feet.

It’s a different story, however, when the New England Patriots quarterback is matched up against his son, Jack.

Brady’s offseason workout regimen has been a story in and of itself this summer, as fans have seen more of him on social media than on the field with his Patriots teammates. And that trend continued Monday, as Brady shared an Instagram video of he and Jack doing work in the backyard.

As you’ll see in the clip, Jack did his best to contain his father, but Brady’s otherworldly speed enabled the him to get to the edge and blow right by his son.

(You can click here to watch Brady’s video.)

Videos like that really make it hard to believe Brady is the greatest QB in NFL history.

As for when Pats fans can expect to see Brady putting in actual work with his teammates, the 40-year-old is expected to report to training camp July 25, when veterans are required to be present. Brady, of course, skipped the Patriots’ voluntary organized team activities in May before showing up for minicamp in June.