Tom Brady Still Wowing Patriots Teammates As 41st Birthday Nears

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady will take the field Thursday morning for his 19th New England Patriots training camp. Eight days later, he’ll celebrate his 41st birthday.

Most NFL players would have been years into retirement by that point. But Brady, as his Patriots teammates continuously are reminded, is not most players.

“I certainly think you have to take the time to pause and be appreciative of an athlete like that,” special teams captain Matthew Slater said Wednesday when asked about Brady’s remarkable longevity.

“What he’s been able to accomplish is special, and to be able to witness it up close and personal is really a blessing. I’m thankful to have learned from him as a professional. To see the way that he goes about his craft, to see his desire to prepare himself so that he can be successful, it’s really something to watch, so I’m thankful to be witnessing greatness.”

Slater has played with Brady since being drafted by the Patriots in 2008. Safety Devin McCourty, who joined the team two years later, shares his opinion on the superstar QB.

“I think we’re spoiled,” McCourty said. “I think we’re so used to (watching Brady) that we don’t think about it. Tom is who Tom is. Every day, you’re going to get him in here early, leaving late, working hard, encouraging guys. The thing I’ve loved about him since I’ve been here is he’s always a guy that you can look up to. He’s always an example. You don’t have to sit there and ask him a ton of questions about what he does. You just watch him, and you can see it. And I think anybody who steps foot in the building, you kind of see that right away.

“Since I’ve been here, he’s always a guy who, in the early part of camp, he’s full-go. As soon as guys are reporting, he’s all ready to go. So it’s so normal for, especially a guy like me — it’s my ninth year, so I’ve gotten to watch that nine years in a row — that I don’t even think about it. But to see him grinding, I don’t know if I could pull that off for 19 years.”

Brady, the league’s oldest active non-kicker/punter, took home his third NFL MVP Award last season and did everything in his power to deliver New England its sixth championship, breaking his own Super Bowl record for passing yards in a 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

After making the uncharacteristic decision to skip all voluntary practices this spring, Brady reported early to training camp.

“You’ve got to have a lot of respect for that guy,” said center David Andrews, Brady’s teammate since 2015. “Just seeing what he does day in and day out, the same drive and focus that he’s had now going on our fourth training camp together. It’s kind of crazy to see all the things that he’s accomplished and still has that drive. It’s a great quality of his and something you look up to.”

