Tom Brady Wishes Gisele Bundchen Happy Birthday With Adorable Instagram Post

Friday was a special day in the Brady household.

Tom Brady and his family have been vacationing in Costa Rica, which has led to the New England Patriots quarterback receiving some flak for his not-so-toned dad bod. But that didn’t stop Brady from wishing his wife, Gisele Bundchen, a happy birthday on Instagram with a heart-warming picture of the two embracing on the beach.

“Happy Birthday! What a great year it has been! We love you so much! Let me count the ways….❤️🎂😎,” Brady wrote.

It’s been a turbulent offseason for Brady and the Pats. Rumors of discontent between the reigning NFL MVP and head coach Bill Belichick have swirled since January, and the voices only got louder when Brady elected to skip organized team activities.

But TB12 showed up for mandatory minicamp and all signs point to him being in attendance when training camp kicks off.