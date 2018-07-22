Tom Brady’s Accuracy Already In Playoff Form, Judging By This Instagram Video

New England Patriots training camp opens this week at Gillette Stadium, but it looks like quarterback Tom Brady already is in peak form.

The 40-year-old quarterback posted a video to his Instagram page on Sunday showing him throwing a deep pass to someone on the back of a moving golf cart. The pass was perfect.

You can watch the video here. Included in the post was the caption, “This ones for you @stephencurry30 It’s football season! #nicecatchwes.”

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Brady are both Under Armour athletes.

Whether it’s this video, or the fact he threw for more than 500 yards in Super Bowl LII back in February, Brady shows no signs of slowing down despite his age.

He’s averaged 4,000-plus yards, 30-plus touchdown passes and completed at least 64 percent of his passes over the last four seasons, and the Patriots have made three Super Bowl appearances in that span.

Brady, also per his Instagram, will report early to Patriots camp.

