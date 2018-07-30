Trent Brown Impressing Bill Belichick With ‘Rare Size,’ Athleticism

Bill Belichick likes what he’s seen from new offensive tackle Trent Brown — and there sure is a lot of him to see.

At 6-foot-8, 380 pounds, Brown is one of the largest players in the NFL, if not the largest. He routinely creates hilarious scenes at New England Patriots training camp just by walking alongside his teammates, like this one of him and rookie running back Sony Michel taking the field Saturday morning:

Today in “Trent Brown is large,” here he is next to Sony Michel. pic.twitter.com/e75BGH9D2z — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 28, 2018

Michel, by the way, is no shrimp at 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, yet Brown makes him look like Danny Woodhead.

What’s impressed Belichick most, however, hasn’t been Brown’s imposing stature. It’s how well the 25-year-old moves for a man his size.

“Trent’s got great size — rare size — and is very athletic,” Belichick said Monday on Sirius XM NFL Radio’s “Moving the Chains.” “He’s light on his feet, has good balance and is a good athlete for a man of his size. Similar to (Patriots right tackle Marcus) Cannon on the other side. Marcus is another big kid (6-foot-6, 335 pounds) that’s very athletic. We’re fortunate there. We’ll see how it goes.”

The Patriots needed a new left tackle following Nate Solder’s decision to sign with the New York Giants in free agency, and Brown, who came over from in an offseason trade with the San Francisco 49ers, has emerged as the top candidate for that job thus far. He’s lined up with the first-team offense since the spring, with first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn manning the left side on the second unit.

Though Brown admitted his transition from right tackle — his primary position in San Francisco — to left has not been seamless, he’s acquitted himself well in the first week of training camp, displaying a desirable mix of length, strength and mobility.

“It’s been great to work with Trent,” Belichick said. “He was a little bit limited in the spring (after undergoing shoulder surgery, but he’s out there now, and he’s doing a good job. He’s coming along.”

