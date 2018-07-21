Try (And Fail) To Keep Up With Connor McDavid In This Wild 360 Video

Connor McDavid, as you probably know, is one of the best hockey players on planet Earth.

But unless you’re an NHL player, you’ll probably never get the chance to see what it’s like being on the ice with the Edmonton Oilers center. Thankfully, CCM Hockey has offered fans the next-best thing: a 360-degree, ice-level video of McDavid running through a series of drills.

The results make for a fascinating watch, provided you’re able to keep up with McDavid as he glides around you. But as you’ll see in the video, that’s easier said than done.

Yeah, that guy is pretty filthy.

Through his first three seasons in the NHL, McDavid has amassed 87 goals and 169 assists in 209 games. He has one Hart Trophy (MVP) on his resume, to go along with two All-Star selections and to Art Ross Trophies, which are awarded to the NHL leader in points.

