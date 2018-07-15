Tyler Thornburg Hopes To Be ‘Huge Help’ To Red Sox’s Bullpen After All-Star Break

It’s been a long, long road back for Tyler Thornburg.

The right-hander didn’t make his Boston Red Sox debut until July 6 as a result of thoracic outlet syndrome, which derailed his entire 2017 season.

Now that he’s back in the mix, Thornburg is looking forward to the “mental break” that the Major League Baseball All-Star break will provide. But upon returning to game action, the 29-year-old is expecting to make an impact for Boston.

To hear Thornburg catch up with NESN’s Tom Caron, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Amy Kontras/USA TODAY Sports